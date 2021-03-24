News in Pictures – 24 March 2021

Should you advertise your business in a downturn? There is no escaping the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a massive effect on the local and national economy, as we were told to ‘stay home’ and ‘save lives’.

If you want to remove me do it in an election, Nicola Sturgeon tells Tories as she beats vote of no confidence Scotland’s First Minister has said she would have resigned had she been found to have broken the ministerial code, but said she would not be “bullied” out of her position as she defeated an attempt to oust her.