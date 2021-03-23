News in Pictures – 23 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 23, 2021, 4:00 pm © Niall Carson Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A member of staff places flowers near the statue of Crimean War nurse Mary Seacole during a ceremony to observe a minute’s silence at St Thomas’ Hospital, central London, during the National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of the first national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental campaign group hold a protest outside Leinster House in Dublin highlighting the lack of anti Fracking legislation in Ireland. Niall Carson/PA Wire Missioner Stephen Girling holds a candle lit to observe a minute’s silence in Bath Abbey during the National Day of Reflection on the anniversary of the first national lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Prop Store poster consultant Mark Hochman adjust a poster for the 1983 Star Wars film ‘Return of the Jedi’ which is part of a set of three artist proof Mondo Posters for the Star Wars original trilogy (estimate £2000-3000) during a preview for the forthcoming cinema poster auction by the Prop Store in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire NEIGHBORHOOD, one of the eleven audio and visual installations created by local, national and international artists, during a preview of River of Light, an outdoor illuminated art gallery along Liverpool’s waterfront, which begins today. Peter Byrne/PA Wire A worker removes rogue varieties from a field of daffodils at Taylors Bulbs near Holbeach in Lincolnshire, where the fourth generation family firm plant over 35 millions bulbs and harvest around 2.5 million cut daffodil flowers each year. Joe Giddens/PA Wire PHD student Monica Fabra holds two native European flat oysters at the UK’s first oyster restoration hatchery at Portsmouth University’s Institute for Marine Sciences in Portsmouth. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (centre) with Dean of Westminster The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle,(right) and Paul Baumann, Receiver General and Chapter Clerk, arrive for a visit to the vaccination centre at Westminster Abbey, London, to pay tribute to the efforts of those involved in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Andy Pearson, owner of London parkour out training in Canada Water, Lodnon. Pearson usually holds large classes on and off site teaching parkour and practical movement for all ages however can only train by himself or hold 1 to 1 classes due to coronavirus. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe