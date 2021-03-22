News in Pictures – 22 March 2021

Family in Philippines pay tribute to mother and daughter found dead in house in Dundee The family of a Filipino woman found dead with her toddler daughter at a house in Dundee have paid tribute to them and spoken of their devastation.

Brexit was put above all else: Experts chart the rise of English nationalism and why it is putting strain on a Union already under stress Nationalism, independence and the constitution have dominated political debate for years. There is a febrile unease with the status quo and a sneaking but growing suspicion that neighbours are getting things easier, enjoying life a little more. Change is indubitably in the air…in England.