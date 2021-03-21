News in Pictures – 21 March 2021 by Mark Asquith March 21, 2021, 3:35 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Lava flows from an eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland An Arctic walrus that has been spotted off the Pembrokeshire coastline. The walrus was first seen a week earlier on rocks in County Kerry, Ireland before seemingly making its way over to South Wales. People talking a walk in Birkenhead Park, Wirral, with the daffodils in bloom. A boy slides down a muddy bank in pouring rain at King Edward Park in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia. Fans celebrate Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title. People viewing floral tributes left at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for Sarah Everard. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe