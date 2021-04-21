News / UK and world News in Pictures – 21 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 21, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Rosa Kirby aged four discovers a Unicorn hidden behind the trees. This will be one of the pop-up performances featured during the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival (25 May-6 June) in the outdoor Family Encounters part of the programme. Labour activists wearing face masks, depicting Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and former prime minister David Cameron, carry oversized envelopes addressed to “Tory chums, Dodgy contracts, Jobs for mates” as the Labour party highlight Tory sleaze and cronyism outside Downing Street, London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire The Royal Standard is flown from Windsor Castle in Windsor, Berkshire, on Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday. In a statement posted on Twitter as she marked her 95th birthday, the Queen said: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate”. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Walkers in Glencoe. The NTS has set out plans to reopen its castles, houses museums, visitors centres, cafes and shops from Monday Stephen Whitehorne/PA Wire The launch of the exhibition ‘Never Forget Stephen Lawrence’ where 29 flags have been installed in Brixton Village, London ahead of National Stephen Lawrence Day. Aaron Chown/PA Wire People enjoy the sun at Thomson’s pond in Richmond park, London. Luciana Guerra/PA Wire First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to Scottish National Party (SNP) volunteers in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire The mural in Manzil Way Gardens, Cowley Road is the latest in a series of artworks commissioned by Fusion Arts.<br />The artist behind the latest mural, Tommy Watkins said ‘I wanted this mural to reflect the amazing energy and diversity of this important area of Oxford as a way to send a message of hope and gratitude to both the key workers of the NHS and local community. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Head of House Sales Charlie Thomson holds one of four carved oak armorial panels from The Queen Regent’s House, Blythe’s Close, Edinburgh, which shows the impaled arms of King James V of Scotland and Mary Guise (the parents of Mary Queen of Scots). The armorial panels sold at auction for £17,750 at the Bonhams Edinburgh Dunrobin Attic Sale, an auction of hundreds of items found in the attics and cellars at Dunrobin Castle in Sutherland, the family seat of the 25th Earl of Sutherland. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A herd of Tibetan antelopes travel towards Zonag Lake in Hoh Xil national nature reserve, northwest China’s Qinghai Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe