News in Pictures – 2 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 2, 2021, 3:33 pm © Kim Cessford / DCT Media Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Al Mennie who has raised over £15,000 by swimming in complete darkness each night in the sea at Castlerock for two months, to reach target 100km in aid of Aware NI, a depression charity in Northern Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Wire The Crannog on Loch Tay with Ben Lawers in the spring sunshine as a backdrop, Kenmore, Loch Tay. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. A woman touches the Ian Saint John mural where he is pictured alongside his strike partner and World Cup hero Roger Hunt in a mural created by Murwalls. Peter Byrne/PA Wire. People watch as Mount Sinabung spews volcanic material during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia. AP Photo A giant panda lies on the tree and take a nap during a warm sunny afternoon in Beijing. Shutterstock For the final India vs England Tests, Just Eat will be offering a 4am Full Indian Breakfast for cricket fans waking up early to catch the action. Former England cricketer Monty Panesar, who was part of the last England team to win a test series in India has teamed up with Just Eat to launch the campaign that will be available from selected restaurants across London, Manchester and Birmingham. PinPep/Shutterstock People walk their dogs by Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire, during a cold and grey morning. Jacob King/PA Wire Claire Mercer, whose husband Jason was killed along with Alexandru Murgeanu when they stopped on a section of smart motorway on the M1 near Sheffield after a minor collision and were then hit by a lorry, protests outside South Yorkshire Police HQ in Sheffield, where she is calling on the chief constable to prosecute Highways England over her husband's death. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Lava is flowing down from Mount Merapi as seen from Tungguarum village in Sleman, Yogyakarta province<br />Indonesia's Mount Merapi. INA Photo Agency/Shutterstock