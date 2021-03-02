News in Pictures – 2 March 2021

Latest public health figures show worst numbers on record as more than 1,500 children wait over a year for mental health treatment New figures published today by Public Health Scotland show that more than 1,500 children have been waiting over a year for mental health treatment – the worst numbers on record.

All pupils to return full-time to Scotland’s schools after Easter holidays as Nicola Sturgeon considers if easing of Covid restrictions can be accelerated The Scottish Government is to consider accelerating its exit from lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon said as she announced all pupils will return to school on a part or full-time basis from March 15.

VIDEO: Legacy of former footballer Chris Mitchell sees every SPFL club take part in mental health training A new film launched by the Chris Mitchell Foundation and the SPFL Trust has highlighted the impact of the footballer’s death and his remarkable legacy.