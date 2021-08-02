News / UK and world News in Pictures – 2 August 2021 By Louise Gowans August 2, 2021, 4:00 pm Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The sun rises over Hollingworth Lake in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova in the Women’s Floor Exercise final at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on the tenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire. The Sunflower Maze in Tarbock, Merseyside, the idea of local farmer Olly Harrison, which is opening again this year. Mr Harrison and his staff donated over £40,000 to the NHS from money raised by maze admissions in 2020. Peter Byrne/PA Wire The Royal Mint celebrates the launch of its Through the Looking Glass commemorative £5 crown coin, featuring Tweedledum and Tweedledee, with a limited edition Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland cake selection, created in collaboration with EL&N Cafe, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire The bronze statue of former prime minister William Gladstone in St John’s Gardens in Liverpool, redressed by artist Larry Achiampong. He wears an African flag wrapped tightly around his body featuring 54 stars representing the continent’s 54 countries, a response to Gladstone’s family having profited from plantations and slavery. David Edwards/Sky/PA Wire. Grinling Gibbons: Centuries in the Making, a Bonhams hosted exhibition at New Bond Street. The exhibition, which is in partnership with The Grinling Gibbons Society, marks the launch of a national exhibition celebrating the life, genius and legacy of the 17th century master wood carver and sculptor, Grinling Gibbons. It opens on Tuesday 3 August – 300 years to the day after Gibbons’ death and will be on display until Friday 27. Guy Bell/Shutterstock A velvet bumblebee collects pollen from the wild flowers along the riverbank. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Fire fighters work to stop forest fires near villages at Manavgat, mediterranean coastal city in Antalya. More than 133 wildfires have broken out this week in provinces on Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as inland areas. Depo Photos/Shutterstock Belgian-British Zara Rutherford, 19 years old, pictured at press moment ahead of her attempt of world record to be the youngest solo women around the world in a small plane, in Brussels. Shutterstock Huan Huan, a giant panda, is seen with one of its newly born twin cubs at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France. Xinhua/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe