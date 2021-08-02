Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 2nd 2021
News / UK and world

News in Pictures – 2 August 2021

By Louise Gowans
August 2, 2021, 4:00 pm
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

The sun rises over Hollingworth Lake in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
Great Britain’s Jennifer Gadirova in the Women’s Floor Exercise final at Ariake Gymnastic Centre on the tenth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.
The Sunflower Maze in Tarbock, Merseyside, the idea of local farmer Olly Harrison, which is opening again this year. Mr Harrison and his staff donated over £40,000 to the NHS from money raised by maze admissions in 2020. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
The Royal Mint celebrates the launch of its Through the Looking Glass commemorative £5 crown coin, featuring Tweedledum and Tweedledee, with a limited edition Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland cake selection, created in collaboration with EL&N Cafe, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The bronze statue of former prime minister William Gladstone in St John’s Gardens in Liverpool, redressed by artist Larry Achiampong. He wears an African flag wrapped tightly around his body featuring 54 stars representing the continent’s 54 countries, a response to Gladstone’s family having profited from plantations and slavery. David Edwards/Sky/PA Wire.
Grinling Gibbons: Centuries in the Making, a Bonhams hosted exhibition at New Bond Street. The exhibition, which is in partnership with The Grinling Gibbons Society, marks the launch of a national exhibition celebrating the life, genius and legacy of the 17th century master wood carver and sculptor, Grinling Gibbons. It opens on Tuesday 3 August – 300 years to the day after Gibbons’ death and will be on display until Friday 27. Guy Bell/Shutterstock
A velvet bumblebee collects pollen from the wild flowers along the riverbank. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock
Fire fighters work to stop forest fires near villages at Manavgat, mediterranean coastal city in Antalya. More than 133 wildfires have broken out this week in provinces on Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts as well as inland areas. Depo Photos/Shutterstock
Belgian-British Zara Rutherford, 19 years old, pictured at press moment ahead of her attempt of world record to be the youngest solo women around the world in a small plane, in Brussels. Shutterstock
Huan Huan, a giant panda, is seen with one of its newly born twin cubs at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France. Xinhua/Shutterstock