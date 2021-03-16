News in Pictures – 16 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 16, 2021, 3:52 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A giant 60-metre wide sand portrait of 12-year-old Ansha from Ethiopia created by WaterAid on Whitby Beach in Yorkshire. The image of the young girl, who spends hours each day collecting dirty water from a river, was created to illustrate how climate change threatens water access for world’s poorest. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Wolf Whalley, age 5, his father Roger Whalley and Josie Whalley, age 8, test out The Gruffalo scent kit created by Guide Dogs UK to give visually impaired children an enhanced and more inclusive story-time experience. Adam Gasson/PA Wire Israel Antiquities Authority conservator Tanya Bitler shows newly discovered Dead Sea Scroll fragments at the Dead Sea scrolls conservation lab in Jerusalem. AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner Demonstrators during a protest in Dublin organised in remembrance of murdered Sarah Everard and in protest of continued violence against women. Niall Carson/PA Wire People walk by a host of daffodils in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire. Jacob King/PA Wire Ecologist Robert Bell installing a bat box in the grounds of Stainborough Castle, an 18th-century folly at Wentworth Castle Garden near Barnsley, jointly cared for by the National Trust and Barnsley Council. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Floral tributes left at the bandstand in Clapham Common, London, for murdered Sarah Everard. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Icelandic horses play in their paddock at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany. AP Photo/Michael Probst A rare 97-year-old Pascall’s Easter egg which is set to go on display at a museum after it sold for £800 when it went up for auction at Hansons’ Etwall saleroom, near Derby. Jacob King/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe