News / UK and world News in Pictures – 16 July 2021

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A common seal pup resting on a beach. Watersport visitors to Loch Fleet in the Highlands are being warned to keep their distance from seals after a series of recent incidents. Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA Wire

David Walliams sits in a model helicopter onstage at the Garrick Theatre in London, during a visit to meet the cast of Billionaire Boy, the West End production of his best selling children's book, which opens on July 17th. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Sir Nicholas Serota watches a short film about sea monsters as he opens a £7.6 million, 360 immersive dome at Devonport's Market Hall in Plymouth, which is the first of its type to be built in Europe. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Farmer Tom Pearcy with an image of Mr Tickle at York Maze in York, North Yorkshire. The maze is created from over one million living, growing maize plants, which this year celebrates 50 years of Mr Men and Little Miss. Richard McCarthy/PA Wire

The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House, in Sefton Park, Liverpool, Merseyside, on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far. Peter Byrne/PA Wire

People along Irvine Harbour wall listen to music from one of the speakers on Irvine Beach, on the Ayrshire coast, at the launch the UK premiere of the new public sound installation Signal-On-Sea. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A body double for Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook are seen on a horse and motorbike during a parade scene on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The statue of Benjamin Disraeli in Liverpool. Some of Liverpool's most famous statues will be creatively reimagined this summer as part of a project by Sky Arts. A documentary special exploring the project, called Statues Redressed, will arrive on Sky Arts and streaming service NOW in October David Edwards/Sky Arts/PA Wire

Fun in the sun at Forfar Loch for Mia Adams (3) & Halle Costello (5) from Montrose. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media