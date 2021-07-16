Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News in Pictures – 16 July 2021

By Louise Gowans
July 16, 2021, 4:00 pm
People along Irvine Harbour wall listen to music from one of the speakers on Irvine Beach, on the Ayrshire coast, at the launch the UK premiere of the new public sound installation Signal-On-Sea. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A common seal pup resting on a beach. Watersport visitors to Loch Fleet in the Highlands are being warned to keep their distance from seals after a series of recent incidents. Lorne Gill/NatureScot/PA Wire
David Walliams sits in a model helicopter onstage at the Garrick Theatre in London, during a visit to meet the cast of Billionaire Boy, the West End production of his best selling children’s book, which opens on July 17th. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Sir Nicholas Serota watches a short film about sea monsters as he opens a £7.6 million, 360 immersive dome at Devonport’s Market Hall in Plymouth, which is the first of its type to be built in Europe. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Farmer Tom Pearcy with an image of Mr Tickle at York Maze in York, North Yorkshire. The maze is created from over one million living, growing maize plants, which this year celebrates 50 years of Mr Men and Little Miss. Richard McCarthy/PA Wire
The sun rises behind the Sefton Park Palm House, in Sefton Park, Liverpool, Merseyside, on what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far. Peter Byrne/PA Wire
A body double for Harrison Ford and Boyd Holbrook are seen on a horse and motorbike during a parade scene on St Vincent Street in Glasgow city centre during filming for what is thought to be the new Indiana Jones 5 movie starring Harrison Ford. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The statue of Benjamin Disraeli in Liverpool. Some of Liverpool’s most famous statues will be creatively reimagined this summer as part of a project by Sky Arts. A documentary special exploring the project, called Statues Redressed, will arrive on Sky Arts and streaming service NOW in October David Edwards/Sky Arts/PA Wire
Fun in the sun at Forfar Loch for Mia Adams (3) & Halle Costello (5) from Montrose. Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

 