News in Pictures – 15 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 15, 2021, 4:02 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A horse and jockey on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse ahead of the Cheltenham Festival which starts tomorrow. David Davies/PA Wire. A new poem titled 'Presence', by word installation artist Christina Rehill, is projected onto the Tate Modern in London to celebrate the UNESCO World Poetry Day on Sunday March 21st. Matt Alexander/PA Wire The Northern Lights and the Milky Way above the refuge hut where Holy Island in Northumberland is linked to the mainland by a long causeway where twice each day the incoming tide covers the road. Safe crossing times are displayed for motorists but when drivers get caught out they can take refuge in the hut and be rescued or wait for the next low tide. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A telephone box, which has been transformed into the smallest museum in Scarborough as part of BT's Adopt a Kiosk scheme. BT/PA Wire World renowned fiddler Frankie Gavin performs a lament marking exactly 1 year to the day that Dublin's Temple Bar Area closed down. Niall Carson/PA Wire A pedestrian passes a major new billboard by Linder, located within the Liverpool ONE, which will form part of her Bower of Bliss (2021) constellation and is one of the outdoor exhibits in the 11th edition of Liverpool Biennial which opens March 20, 2021, starting with a major new series of outdoor sculpture, sonic and digital commissions by nine different artists. Peter Byrne/PA Wire David Saunders, 38, from Cardiff, is seated in the barbers chair at Sleep When You're Dead barbers in Duke St Arcade, Cardiff, while having his first haircut since Summer 2020. Hairdressers and barbers in Wales will reopen from Monday for the first time in 2021, as coronavirus restrictions are eased. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Five kayaks, each reflecting the shape of a human bone, form Osteoclast (I do not know how I came to be on board this ship, this navel of my ark) (2021), a sculpture by Teresa Solar, positioned outside Exchange Flags, it's one of the outdoor exhibits in the 11th edition of Liverpool Biennial. Peter Byrne/PA Wire The Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, during an event at St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast, to recognise lives lost to Covid-19 during the pandemic. Liam McBurney/PA Wire