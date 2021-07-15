News / UK and world News in Pictures – 15 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 15, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 5:08 pm Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Pupils Jay Stevens (eft) and Vuyo Mdlalose from class 5B at Forthill Primary school in Dundee with the trophy, as their class is unveiled as this year’s winners of Beano’s ‘Britain’s Funniest Class’ national joke competition. Euan Cherry/PA Wire Fans and supporters of pop star Britney Spears protest at the Lincoln Memorial, during the “Free Britney” rally in Washington. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe