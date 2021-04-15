News / UK and world News in Pictures – 15 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 15, 2021, 4:00 pm © AP Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Members of the public watch as the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery move up the Long Walk, Windsor Castle, Berkshire, during a rehearsal for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Myanmar’s former ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn, outside his residence in north west London. The ambassador has been barred from entering the Myanmar embassy in Mayfair after he was removed from office. Ian West/PA Wire Natalie Holmes (right) and Ian O’Connell (left) in Edinburgh interact with a live, 3D, life-sized hologram of their friend Sarah Nicholas-Kyei (centre) and her children Eden, four, and Roman, two, who are in London during the Two Hearts Pizzeria dining experience, which Virgin Media is showcasing to bring people closer together and offer guests the chance to share a pizza with a loved one 400 miles apart, as if sat at the same table. Euan Cherry/PA Wire Reticulated giraffe calf Margaret, named after the first British Covid-19 vaccine recipient Margaret Keenan, in her paddock at ZSL Whipsnade, Bedfordshire. Joe Giddens/PA Wire French President Emmanuel Macron stands by a stained glass window under the damaged vaults during a visit at the reconstruction site of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral. Ian Langsdon, Pool via AP A couple walk along the beach at North Berwick, East Lothian at sunrise. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Construction workers make finishing touches to the newly installed Olympic Steps at Wembley Park in London, as part of an area-wide upgrade to the Wembley Park destination. David Parry/PA Wire Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross and Ruth Davidson put a giant party list vote into a giant envelope on Calton Hill, Edinburgh during the election campaign. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A Palestinian girl, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic attend a Koran memorisation lesson during the holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza City. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe