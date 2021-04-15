News in Pictures – 15 April 2021

SNP aims to hold second independence referendum after end of coronavirus crisis The SNP aims to hold a second independence referendum within the first half of the next five year parliamentary term.

Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela banned for 10 games for “racist behaviour” towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara UEFA have handed Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela a ten match ban for “racist behaviour” following an incident in the Czech side’s Europa League match against Rangers.

Scotland’s coronavirus death toll officially passes 10,000 The death toll from Covid-19 in Scotland has officially passed 10,000, according to new figures.