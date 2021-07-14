Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
News in Pictures – 14 July 2021

By Louise Gowans
July 14, 2021, 4:00 pm
© PACarnival performer Monique Hendry displays one of the vibrant carnival costumes at the launch of the Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2021 which is set run from Friday July 16 to Sunday July 18. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Heidi Street, playing a gothic character, at the world's first attraction dedicated to the author of Frankenstein inside the 'Mary Shelley's House of Frankenstein' experience, located in a Georgian terraced house in Bath, as it prepares to open to the public on Monday July 19.

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick following an investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace in central London, where she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Heidi Street, playing a gothic character, at the world’s first attraction dedicated to the author of Frankenstein inside the ‘Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein’ experience, located in a Georgian terraced house in Bath, as it prepares to open to the public on Monday July 19.
