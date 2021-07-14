News / UK and world News in Pictures – 14 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 14, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Carnival performer Monique Hendry displays one of the vibrant carnival costumes at the launch of the Edinburgh Festival Carnival 2021 which is set run from Friday July 16 to Sunday July 18. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick following an investiture ceremony at St James’s Palace in central London, where she was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Heidi Street, playing a gothic character, at the world’s first attraction dedicated to the author of Frankenstein inside the ‘Mary Shelley’s House of Frankenstein’ experience, located in a Georgian terraced house in Bath, as it prepares to open to the public on Monday July 19. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe