News / UK and world News in Pictures – 14 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 14, 2021, 4:00 pm © Shutterstock Feed Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Rowan Ridley, 10, who decided to set herself a walking challenge to raise money for the MS Society as her grandfather Geoffrey Ridley has the condition. She has Down Syndrome and has missed him during lockdown so decided to walk 20 miles for charity – the same distance as it is from her house to his. Family Handout/PA Wire The scene at the industrial premises on Western Road near Birmingham’s City Hospital where a murder investigation has been launched after a fatal shooting. A 31-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday while another male has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Jacob King/PA Wire People were out enjoying the beautiful Spring sunshine this morning in the Remembrance Gardens in Old Amersham as the town comes back to life again following the next step in the roadmap to easing the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Maureen McLean/Shutterstock Soldiers from the Welsh Guards rehearsing for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral on the Drill Square at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Woking, Surrey. The Duke’s funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday following his death at the age of 99 on April 10. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Community staff from Preston North End are helping to support its local community during the month of Ramadan with food and fruit as part of the EFL Day Of Action Campaign. Paul Currie/BPI/Shutterstock First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon wearing a face covering and a head scarf during her visit to Glasgow Central Mosque during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. Andy Buchanan/PA Wire The Princess Royal watches sailing cadets from the the Royal Victoria Yacht Club, on the Isle of Wight. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Many of Oxford’s historic streets have now been pedestrianised to encourage shoppers in to the town and to make sure that diners can safely enjoy the new al fresco way of life with coffee shops and pubs having outdoor drinking and eating areas. Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Protestors march near the Brooklyn Center Police Department on April 13, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota after the killing of Daunte Wright. Chris Tuite/ImageSPACE/Shutterstock A wreath is delivered to Windsor Castle, Berkshire, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 on April 10. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe