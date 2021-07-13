News / UK and world News in Pictures – 13 July 2021 By Louise Gowans July 13, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Artists rehearse an artistic performance routine inside the tropical rainforest biome at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A person views ‘Portrait H[ans] A]rp] 1918 Oil paint on wood during a photo call for the new Sophie Taeuber-Arp exhibition at the Tate Modern in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Children from Kentigern’s Primary School, left to right Ramah, Millie and Austin next to mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington, which was vandalised after the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe