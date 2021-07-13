Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
News in Pictures – 13 July 2021

By Louise Gowans
July 13, 2021, 4:00 pm
© PAArtists rehearse an artistic performance routine inside the tropical rainforest biome at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
Artists rehearse an artistic performance routine inside the tropical rainforest biome at the Eden Project in Cornwall. Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

A person views ‘Portrait H[ans] A]rp] 1918 Oil paint on wood during a photo call for the new Sophie Taeuber-Arp exhibition at the Tate Modern in London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Children from Kentigern’s Primary School, left to right Ramah, Millie and Austin next to mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford on the wall of the Coffee House Cafe on Copson Street, Withington, which was vandalised after the England football team lost the UEFA Euro 2021 final.
