News / UK and world News in Pictures – 13 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 13, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Blackness Castle, West Lothian, on the Firth of Forth at sunset. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Caroline Nicolls receive an injection of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine administered by nurse Amy Nash, at the Madejski Stadium in Reading, Berkshire. The Moderna vaccine is the third to be approved for use in the UK, and is now being given to patients in England. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire The core of the Milky Way becomes visible in the early hours of Tuesday morning as it moves over Bamburgh Lighthouse at stag Rock in Northumberland. Picture date: Tuesday April 13, 2021. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Bride-to-be Erin Barwell tries on dresses for the first time since non-essential retailers reopened this week. Erin, from Stoke-on-Trent, is due to get married next February and tried on dresses at Roberta's Bridal in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent. Jacob King/PA Wire Mutassabeq walks in the pre parade ring before winning the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes at Newmarket Racecourse. Alan Crowhurst/PA Wire. Fundraiser Jeffrey Long who has has reached the halfway milestone of a 190 mile long armed forces charity trek despite daily chemotherapy and back pain. British Legion/PA Wire Anita Atkinson arranging the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's section of her royal memorabilia collection, one of the biggest in the world, at her home in Crook, County Durham. The 64 year old says she was devastated to hear the news of the death of Prince Philip. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire A woman past a mural in Carlow inspired by the John Carpenter 1988 film 'They Live'. Niall Carson/PA Wire Two women sitting in deck chairs in Green Park, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire