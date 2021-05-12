News / UK and world News in Pictures – 12 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 12, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A 17-day-old peregrine falcon chick, nesting on the tower of Salisbury Cathedral, Salisbury, is ringed and has its details recorded by staff and volunteers. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Aerial views of a Cuthbert the Caterpillar cake as it reaches 40,000ft to raise money for Aldi’s charity partner, the Teenage Cancer Trust and to celebrate the cake’s return to stores on Monday May 17. Sent Into Space/Aldi/PA Wire Jessica Fordham (left) and Fiona Fisk (right) take a trip back to the roaring 20s with fun flapper costumes ahead of the Harrogate Flower Show Spring Essentials at the Great Yorkshire Showground, as the event gets ready for the public ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Christie’s employees reposition a Fiat 600 Ghia ‘Beach Jolly’ during a photo call for Christie’s forthcoming London sale of ‘The Collection of Marion Lambert’ at their gallery in St. James, London. The auction is in aid of the War Child charity. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Senior distillery supervisor and stillman, Darren Irving checks the Spirit Safe at Annandale Distillery in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland as the owners open their doors to Airbnb guests visiting the Scottish Lowlands. Euan Cherry/PA Wire Operations and Facilities manager Sarah Morton looks at a major new large-scale tapestry commission by artist Christian Newby titled “Flower-Necklace-Cargo-Net” on display in the City Dome exhibition space at Collective on Calton Hill, Edinburgh. The new exhibition opens to the public on Thursday May 13 and marks the start of Collective’s 2021 artistic programme following the recent period of closure due to lockdown. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Dylan Sinnott guest experience team leader at the Legoland Discovery Centre in Manchester sprays the rides and models with disinfectant as they make final preparations for re-opening on May 17th, including building of new displays and exhibits by master model builder, James Windle, as the attraction gets ready for the public ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Peter Byrne/PA Wire The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, with the tall ship HMS Trincomalee, at Jackson Dock in Hartlepool. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Horticulturalist Steve Soika tends to the plants in the new “nature-themed” room at The Kimpton Blythswood Square hotel in Glasgow. La Chambre Verte is an immersive luxury hotel suite experiment that measures the psychological and physical benefits of biophilic design and has been launched during Mental Health Awareness Week 2021. Jane Barlow/PA Wire First Minister of Scotland and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon at Empire School of Dance in Airdrie during campaigning for the Airdrie and Shotts by-election. Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe