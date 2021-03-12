News in Pictures – 12 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 12, 2021, 4:03 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A windsurfer surfs in the rough sea off of West Wittering beach in West Sussex. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire A 9 day-old highly endangered Rothschild’s Giraffe which was born at Chester Zoo at Upton-by-Chester, in Cheshire, is cleaned by his mother Orla (13) after a 15 month pregnancy. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Daniel Smith, bartender and son of one of the co-owners of Grogan’s Castle Lounge, at the premises in Dublin’s city centre as they approach the one year anniversary of pub closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Brian Lawless/PA Wire A woman throws a ball for her dog as the sun rises at Tynemouth Longsands beach in Tyne and Wear on the North East coast. Owen Humphreys /PA Wire Good Morning Britain doctor Dr Amir Khan (right), who has become the first ever ambassador for Leeds Hospital Trust, chats to Ward Manager Sue Peak during a tour of the Elland Road vaccine centre in Leeds. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Forensic officers conduct a search behind a house in Freemens Way in Deal, Kent, following the discovery of human remains in an area of woodland in Ashford during the hunt for missing woman Sarah Everard. The Met Police announced on Wednesday that a diplomatic protection officer held over the disappearance of Sarah Everard has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Ella McMahon holds a photograph of her son, Gerard McMahon, outside the International Convention Centre, after a coroner delivered inquest findings surrounding the death of Gerard McMahon after he was restrained by police. Brian Lawless/PA Wire Bonobo apes, including 18-month-old Lola, enjoy treats at Twycross Zoo in Little Orton, Leicestershire, to mark Mother’s Day which falls on Sunday March 14. Jacob King/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe