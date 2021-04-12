News / UK and world News in Pictures – 12 April 2021 by Louise Gowans April 12, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Rebecca Richardson (top) and Genevieve Florence, members of the Aquabatix synchronised swimming team during a practice session in the swimming pool at Clissold Leisure Centre, north London, which has reopened to the public as England takes another step back towards normality with the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Joe Foyster receives a free haircut from Michael Douglas, whilst having a pint of Heineken at a pop-up hairdressing station at The Gregorian pub in Bermondsey, London on the first day that pubs and hairdressers re-open. Anthony Upton/PA Wire A council worker mows a lawn that has been dusted with a light covering of snow in Beamish, Durham, following a cold April weekend where many areas experienced a light dusting of snow. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Early morning shoppers stand in line outside the Primark store in Oxford Street, London, waiting for the store to reopen to customers as England takes another step back towards normality with the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Secret Spa tan artist Magdelaine Gibson sprays client Isabella Robinson, 27, just after midnight at her home in Balham, south London. Five housemates desperate for a trim and tan booked Secret Spa stylist Nas Ganev and tan artist Magdelaine Gibson to visit their home at one minute past midnight for haircuts and bronzed skin as coronavirus restrictions eased across England. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire John Witts enjoys a drink at the reopening of the Figure of Eight pub, in Birmingham, as England takes another step back towards normality with the further easing of lockdown restrictions. Jacob King/PA Wire Owner Isatu Funna from Dar Leone displays a “we’re open” sign designed by artist Timothy Hunt, which has been created as part of the American Express Shop Small campaign and to help welcome people back to our high streets. London. David Parry/PA Wire Artist Kaya Mar holds a portrait he has painted of the Duke of Edinburgh outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the announcement on Friday April 9, of the death of the Dukeat the age of 99. Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Lyla Stevens-Pierce, aged 7, sits on a giant teddy bear during the reopening of Hamleys toy store on Regent Street, London. Victoria Jones/PA Wire A keeper feeds a penguin ahead of the reopening of London Zoo in Regent’s Park, London. Aaron Chown/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe