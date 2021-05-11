News in Pictures – 11 May 2021

Former Dundee University rector Craig Murray jailed for eight months for Salmond trial contempt Former Dundee University rector Craig Murray has been jailed for eight months for breaching strict rules around the Alex Salmond trial regarding sexual offence allegations.

For the love of Callan: Award for young writers pays tribute to lost son as father reveals why hope should be his legacy A decade on, it’s the phone call Iain Gordon can’t get out of his head. The one that took him to the police station where he was told his son, Callan, had taken his life.