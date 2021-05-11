News / UK and world News in Pictures – 11 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 11, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech from the throne in House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London as she outlines the government’s legislative programme for the coming session during the State Opening of Parliament. Chris Jackson/PA Wire A photographer takes a picture of a staff member at the British Museum in London looking at an entire 800-year-old stained glass window on loan from Canterbury Cathedral to the museum for a new “Thomas Becket: murder and the making of a saint” exhibition which runs May 20 to August 22. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Thea Johnston, 5, of Enniskillen Integrated Primary school helping artist Simon Carman and Helen Sharp as they begin the installation of 150 little swallows in gold leaf in and around Enniskillen centre, on the facades of retail stores and community buildings including its schools. Brian Morrison/PA Wire A member of staff looks down at Jaimini Patel’s installation ‘Matter as the densest form of energy – energy as the lightest form of matter’ inside Chiswick House, during a preview for their new artistic programme, as the attraction gets ready for the public ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Five year old Archie Wilks, of Saffron Walden in Essex, on his way to his first day at school on Monday alongside his twin brother, Henry, after overcame Covid-19 while being treated for for the childhood cancer neuroblastoma. Archie’s Journey/PA Wire Security officers keeps watch before the State Opening of Parliament by the Queen at the Palace of Westminster in London. Hannah McKay/PA Wire Artist Mark Wallinger stands in the middle of his artwork ‘British Summer Time’, a human sundial in the grounds of Chiswick House and Gardens during a preview for their new artistic programme, as the attraction gets ready for the public ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Great Western Pannier Tank 1336 Class No. 1369, built in 1933, driven by Andy Letts is given full steam ahead to enter the station at the steam operated South Devon Railway (SDR) at Buckfastleigh, South Devon, where staff, drivers and engineers are checking equipment as they prepare the attraction to get ready for re-opening to the public, on Monday May 17. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (2nd left) walk through the Central Lobby on the way to the House of Lords to listen to the Queen’s Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe