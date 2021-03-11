News in Pictures – 11 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 11, 2021, 4:03 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. The Duchess of Cambridge talks with a child in the water area of the playground during a visit to School 21 in Stratford, east London. Justin Tallis/PA Wire Big waves crash as the high tide rolls in at Blackpool. Safety warnings have been issued for coastal areas of England and Wales as winds of up to 70mph were forecast. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Lucy from Royal Mail stands alongside the specially decorated postbox in Pontypridd to mark this year’s Mother’s Day which features a photograph of her mother. Jake McPherson/Royal Mail/PA Wire Secretary of Bodhu Bala Sena, Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, second left and Agalakada Sirisumana look at a page of the presidential commission report into 2019 Easter Sunday bomb attacks during a sit on protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka. AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Beau the seven-year-old cockapoo is blown by the wind on Weston-super-Mare beach, Somerset. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Police officers carry flowers from members of the public at Great Chart Golf and Leisure near Ashford in Kent following the discovery of human remains in the hunt for missing Sarah Everard. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire The statue of Greyfriars Bobby, in Edinburgh’s Old Town, wears a protective face mask and knitted coat as lockdown measures for mainland Scotland continue. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Campers are seen from the opening of a tent as they watch Mount Sinabung erupting in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe