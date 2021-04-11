News in Pictures – 11 April 2021

Failed and failed again: Police apologise to mother of Louise Aitchison for 18 failures as pressure builds on Crown over Emma Caldwell investigation Police Scotland has apologised to the mother of a young woman murdered by her partner after admitting 18 failures in how the case was handled, we can reveal.

Natasha Radmehr: Women’s fears may no longer be dismissed out loud but the inertia and inaction deafens us There were fifteen years between the murders of Emma Caldwell and Louise Aitchison but they were connected by a thread of failure: to either protect women from violent men or to prosecute those men.