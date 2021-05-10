News / UK and world News in Pictures – 10 May 2021 By Louise Gowans May 10, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. A sculpture titled ‘Tommy’ by Sir Tony Cragg is unveiled at Houghton Hall in Norfolk as part of a major exhibition of his work, opening to the public on May 19. Jeff Spicer/PA Wire Briege Voyle holds the last picture taken of her mother mother Joan Connelly who was killed in the 1971 Ballymurphy Massacre in Belfast, holding her 2 year old daughter Irene. Niall Carson/PA Wire Professor Andrew Parker stands amongst items created from a synthetic material called Pure Structural Colour, part of Naturally Brilliant Colour, an exhibition replicating the most vivid shades found in the natural world which runs from Monday 17 May to Sunday 26 September 2021, at the Shirley Sherwood Gallery of Botanical Art in Kew Gardens, London. Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Barbershop owner Aidan Coogan with a client at the Neighbourhood Threat barber shop in Dublin City centre following the phased reopening of non-essential retail, with click-and-collect services and in-store shopping by appointment allowed, while close contact services, such as hairdressers, can resume. Damien Storan/PA Wire Protesters outside St Albans Magistrates’ Court, where XR protesters who were arrested during a blockade of News Corp printing works at Broxbourne in Hertfordshire on September 4 2020 are due in court. Megan Baynes/PA Wire Newly elected Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson during her swearing in ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Royal Mail’s test drone flight which took place at the Predannack Airfield in Cornwall. The company’s new drone programme is going to be used to to trial on delivering health and safety equipment, Covid testing kits and other items to the Isles of Scilly. Royal Mail/PA Wire Newly elected for a second term Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during his signing in ceremony at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre on London’s Southbank. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire The new 50p coin by the Royal Mint celebrating John Logie Baird, the inventor of the first working television, being held by his grandson, Ian Baird. Casey Gutteridge/Royal Mint/PA Wire Andrea Routledge cleans porcelain at Waddesdon Manor, near Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, ahead of the Manor’s planned reopening on May 19th following the further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Steve Parsons/PA Wire A Minke whale, between three to four metres long, which was freed on Sunday after it became stuck on Richmond lock’s boat rollers, but has remained in the Thames, and is now near Teddington Lock. Yui Mok/PA Wire Connor Davies dusts inside a smoke vortex attraction inside the science and creative venue, We The Curious, as staff and technicians clean and prepare the Bristol attraction ready for the public ahead of further easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Ben Birchall/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe