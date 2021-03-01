News in Pictures – 1 March 2021 by Louise Gowans March 1, 2021, 3:36 pm © PA Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Staff use umbrellas to shield someone getting into an ambulance outside the rear of the King Edward VII Hospital in London where the Duke of Edinburgh was admitted on the evening of Tuesday February 16. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Hairdresser Frank Schaefer works on the hair of the first customer in the beauty salon ‘Frank and Amanda’ at the district in Prenzlauer Berg in Berlin. Jens Kalaene/dpa via AP Mary Cook (left), 90, receives her first visit in three months from her daughter, Fiona Scott, at Queen’s House in Kelso, in the Scottish Borders, as regular visiting resumes in Scottish care homes following the successful roll-out of the vaccination programme, with almost all residents receiving their jabs. Russell Cheyne/PA Wire Sheep farmer Rhona Thompson holds a newborn lamb which was born in the early hours of this morning at A J Thompson & Sons farm on the Romney Marsh near Lydd in Kent on the first day of meteorological spring. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Master Salter and founder of Blackthorn Salt Gregorie Marshall inside the A-frame of the salt graduation tower on the coast at Ayr. Jane Barlow/PA Wire Sri Lanka Air Force and Indian Air Force perform aerobatics as they rehearse for a show to mark the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka Air Force in Colombo. Saman Abesiriwardana/Pacific Press/Shutterstock A possible Banksy artwork depicting an escaping inmate at HM Prison Reading. Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages/Shutterstock An aged Roma woman is pictured in the Romani camp in Velykyi Bereznyi urban-type settlement, Zakarpattia Region, western Ukraine. Ukrinform/Shutterstock A woman walks her dog through daffodils in London’s St James’s Park on the first day of meteorological spring. Luciana Guerra/PA Wire A “Usurper Carnavalovirus” statue is burned during Carnival Incineration on Place Massena, Nice, France. SYSPEO/SIPA/Shutterstock A member of the Armed Forces in the community hall at the Central Mosque in Glasgow as a Covid-19 asymptomatic testing centre opens there today, as lockdown measures for mainland Scotland continue. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe