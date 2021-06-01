News / UK and world News in Pictures – 1 June 2021 By Louise Gowans June 1, 2021, 4:00 pm © PA People kayak in the sea near to Durdle Door in Dorset, on the first day of meteorological summer. Picture date: Tuesday June 1, 2021. PA Photo. The UK could see record temperatures for the second day in a row after the mercury hit 25C for the warmest day of the year so far on Bank Holiday Monday. See PA story WEATHER Summer. Photo credit should read: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day. Catherine Southon of Catherine Southon Auctioneers in Chislehurst, Kent, holds pieces of Paul Gascoigne’s football kit from Euro ’96 Football Championships which he wore during the championships where England beat the Netherlands 4-1, together with two of his spare Adidas Predator football boots with embroidered ‘Gazza’ tongue before they go up for auction on the June 9th. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina plays a return to Oceane Babel of France during their first round match on day three of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris. AP Photo/Christophe Ena Designer Enni-Kukka Tuomala poses inside her creation Empathy Echo Chamber, during a photo call for the London Design Biennale at Somerset House in London, which runs from the 1st to the 27th of June. Yui Mok/PA Wire Police dog handler PC Camilla Carter and five-year-old Roxy, an unwanted Staffie which was rescued by RSPCA officers after being abandoned in 2017 and which has now become the only Staffie working as an explosives search dog in the UK helping to protect the royal family and the only type of her breed working in the Hampshire and Thames Valley police dog unit. Thames Valley Police/PA Wire People kayak in the sea near to Durdle Door in Dorset, on the first day of meteorological summer.Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Graduates of the College of Science of Tibet University toss their mortarboards in the air as they pose for a group photo on a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa in western China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, as seen during a government organized visit for foreign journalists. AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Swimmers enjoy the hot weather at Warleigh Weir, Bath, on the first day of meteorological summer. Ben Birchall/PA Wire A forensics officer at the scene on College Road, Kingstanding, north of Birmingham, where a 14-year-old boy died after being stabbed on Monday evening. Jacob King/PA Wire Adidas Scotland advert ahead of Euro 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. Ross MacDonald / SNS Group Georgie McLean is taking on two marathons a day to travel across the UK in tribute to her mother and late brother. Georgie began her journey from John O’Groats in Scotland at 6am on Tuesday and aims to complete the 875-mile trip to Land’s End in Cornwall in just 16 days. Georgie McLean/PA Wire Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe