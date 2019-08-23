Newport-on-Tay takeaway celebrates after scooping national award

A business is celebrating success after scooping a national takeaway award.

The Taj Mahal Takeaway, which is just off the Forgan roundabout in Newport-on-Tay, was awarded the Curry of the Year accolade at the inaugural Scottish Takeaway Awards.

As well as the national award, the Taj Mahal also brought home the Regional Curry of the Year award for the central Scotland area.

Receiving the accolade was a proud moment for owner, Taj Mohammed.

He said: “We were initially nominated in the central region category.

“If you were successful in that, which we were, you were put forward for the national award which meant we were up against takeaways in places such as Leven, Falkirk and Stirling.”

Taj said the award could be a big benefit to everyone in the Tayside and Fife region.

He added: “I think it’s really good for the area that a local business has been recognised.

“We were up against other businesses that had won awards previously so there was stiff competition.

“One business actually won two awards only last year.

“The takeaway award was voted for by a panel rather than our own customers, so it’s not as if we encouraged people to vote for us.”

🏆Congratulations🏆 to the Taj Mahal team on winning both the ‘regional best curry of the year’ and ‘best curry of the… Posted by Taj Mahal Takeaway Newport-on-Tay on Wednesday, 31 July 2019

The unique location of the Taj Mahal means the business often attracts people from across the region.

Taj said: “We are obviously just off the main road so it’s different to where most other businesses are.

“We get people from all over coming to us.

“They travel from places such as St Andrews and Monifieth, as well as Dundee, to come and buy our food so that shows we have wide appeal.”

The Scottish Takeaway Awards 2019 were held at the Glasgow Marriott Hotel.