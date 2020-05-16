Newport-on-Tay berry farmer opens for business amid pandemic

Summer’s just not summer without strawberries and one berry farmer has now opened for business in the midst of the pandemic.

Keith Adamson from West Friarton at Newport has opened his famous Berry Shed at the Forgan roundabout south of the Tay Bridge.

Every summer hundreds of people drive to his shed to buy their berries and he’s hoping this summer he will safely be able to sell his fruit as normal.

Keith said: “It’s great to be able to open the shed now that the first of the berries are ready to be picked.

“We weren’t sure if we would manage this but it’s great to actually open and hopefully business will be good.”

Keith said he relied on people driving to the shed to buy their berries from him and as the roads were obviously much quieter he wasn’t sure if this would work this year.

He said: “We normally get a lot of business between about 4pm and 5pm when people are returning home from work.

“It looks unlikely that there will be that kind of traffic on the road in the coming weeks so I have no idea how successful the shed will be this summer.”

While the shed is only open a few hours a day at the moment and, Keith is hoping to open for longer once the season is in full swing.

He added: “We are able to sell a lot of our berries to the supermarkets but it’s great to be able to offer this roadside service.

“It is easy for people to socially distance at the shed and our staff selling the berries are appropriately dressed with masks etc.”

Earlier this month, a call went out for people to help out on farms across Tayside to make sure enough fruit was getting picked and delivered to the shops.

Keith’s only concern is that he may lose some berry pickers who are working while on furlough from their full-time jobs.

He said: “We have a few Eastern European people still working for us but we have also got people who have been furloughed due to the coronavirus.

“We have fewer foreign workers than normal so it’s great to have these extra local hands. We just don’t know what will happen if they go back to work.”