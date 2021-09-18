Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Newport community ‘up in arms’ as date is announced for Post Office closure

By Claire Warrender
September 18, 2021, 8:15 am Updated: September 18, 2021, 9:26 am
Newport Post Office
Betty Martin has collected thousands of signatures against the closure in Newport.

Newport people have expressed anger and disappointment following confirmation their post office will close next month.

The branch in the town’s Spar will shut for good at 3pm on October 19.

Newport Post Office
Betty Martin organised a petition in Newport. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCTMedia.

And while the Post Office has pledged to find a permanent replacement, there are fears this could take some time.

In the meantime, the community has been offered an outreach service operated by counter staff in Dairsie.

But this means Newport will only have access to a post office for two hours on two days per week, rather than the seven-day a week service they’re used to.

Local woman Betty Martin says the community is up in arms.

“People are really disappointed about it but what can we do?” she said.

Newport Post Office petition

Betty is chairwoman of the Rio Community Centre and was instrumental in distributing a petition against the Newport Post Office closure when it was announced in June.

Hundreds of people signed it in protest at the move.

“We raised lots and lots of signatures but now it’s just going to close anyway and that’s it,” Betty said.

Betty is well known through her work at the Rio.

“I said that would happen at the beginning.”

It still isn’t clear where the temporary part-time service will be located and Betty said there seem to be few options.

People are up in arms about losing this service.”

Betty Martin.

“They were looking to do it at the community centre but we’ve no room and we don’t have parking,” she said.

“It’s ludicrous. It’s a very busy community and a very busy post office.

“People are up in arms about losing this service.

“There will be no post office, no banks, no day centre and no hospital in Newport – they’ve all gone in the last four years.”

‘Needless turmoil for the community’

Betty joined forces with North East Fife’s Lib Dem politicians, who launched their own petition.

In all, they gathered more than 1,300 signatures against the closure of four post office counters in the area.

Newport Post Office will close on October 19.

And while the Post Office is seeking new operators, MSP Willie Rennie says it’s time to get a move on.

“Losing these services, even if only for a short time, creates needless turmoil for the local community and has a wider impact on other businesses in the area,” he said.

“Post Office representatives told us they understood the impact of these changes but people are rightly concerned that replacements haven’t yet been found.”

We will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.”

Post Office spokesperson.

MP Wendy Chamberlain lodged the petition with the House of Commons over the summer.

And she said: “Post Office need to set out a clear timetable for reinstating the lost counters and outline the measures it is taking to provide temporary cover.

“There are lots of suitable outlets in the area that could host a local branch.”

Meanwhile, the Post Office has agreed the provision of a full-time service in Newport is important.

A spokesperson said: “We will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.”