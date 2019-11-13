Newly reopened travel agent in City Square gets off to a flying start

The Thomas Cook shop in City Square, which closed abruptly in September leaving employees without jobs, has reopened under a new name.

The company has been taken over by Hays Travel.

John Stewart, store manager, said: “The shop was mobbed when we reopened. We had an unbelievable response from customers.

“We opened on Monday November 4 and that whole week we had lots of customers come in, all saying how great it was to see the lights back on.

“There have been so many cakes handed in by customers, the staff have been overwhelmed by the support from the public.”

When Thomas Cook announced it was ceasing trading after 178 years, it resulted in the largest ever peacetime repatriation with the government flying home 150,000 Britons.

John added: “The opening Saturday was an unbelievable day. The Dundee store sold more holidays than any other. It was a fantastic atmosphere.

“Customers were shoulder to shoulder in the shop. We had wine and nibbles, it was a huge success.”

As a result of Hay’s Travel purchasing the store, along with 545 other former Thomas Cook shops, all 16 staff in the Dundee shop were able to keep their jobs.

John said: “We managed to secure all the staff through the support of John and Irene Hays. They have been a huge support.

“We are absolutely delighted to be back in City Square.

“I would just like to thank our customers, who are our friends.

“We have the entire team back with more than 318 years combined travel experience.

“We are one big family and have all rallied round and supported each other,

“Myself and the team can’t wait to see all of our customers from over the years and new customers who we would be delighted to help find their perfect holiday.”

Unite the Union welcomed Hays’ purchase of the shop.

The union’s regional officer Bob Macgregor said: “It’s fantastic news. We are very happy Hays stepped in and kept all these people employed.

“It’s the best thing we could have asked for.”