Newly released crook back behind bars after admitting double breach of court order

A hapless criminal is back behind bars after admitting a double breach of a court order less than a week after being freed from prison.

Anthony Elder was caught red-handed trying the door handle of a car on Hilltown Terrace in the early hours yesterday.

Two days earlier, Elder appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court after he was caught breaching a curfew condition on September 18, the day after he was released from prison.

The 31-year-old has now been sentenced to more than eight months in prison.

A disgruntled Elder, who has multiple previous convictions, voiced his anger at his latest sentence, saying: “Oh well, least I’m going home. Nobody gives a ****. Sentence after sentence after sentence.”

Fiscal depute David Currie revealed how police on patrol at 1am spotted Elder in the street trying the door handle of a silver Vauxhall.

He said: “They observed a figure, later identified as the accused, who appeared to be trying the door of a vehicle.

“The accused was recognised and found to be subject to a number of bail orders.”

Elder, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to trying to open the car with the intent of stealing from it on September 23 as well as breaching his 7pm-7am curfew by being outwith an address on Stirling Street.

Defence solicitor David Duncan explained that Elder believed the curfew condition had expired following his release from prison, adding that he had lost that tenancy while serving his sentence.

Mr Duncan said: “Unfortunately that night he takes a lot of alcohol. It’s a long-standing difficulty for Mr Elder which has resulted in a lot of custodial sentences.”

Sheriff John Rafferty jailed Elder – who was initially led away due to his belligerent behaviour only to be brought back – for a total of 267 days.