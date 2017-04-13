A new community garden centre has been opened at the Boomerang Centre in Dundee.

The aim of the garden is to create a peaceful atmosphere for members of the community centre.

The centre at Kemback Street provides leisure and learning activities to the residents of Maryfield and surrounding areas with the aim of creating a cohesive and fulfilled community.

Boomerang centre manager Neil Ellis, pictured left holding the ribbon at the launch, said: “The day went really well. We had a good turnout with about 30 people showing up.

“This garden is going to be a great asset to both Boomerang and also the local community.”