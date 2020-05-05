Newly-formed Covid-19 foodbank thanks community in Dundee for their donations

A newly-created foodbank has thanked all the people who have donated funds and helped deliver parcels during the coronavirus crisis.

Broughty Ferry Food Bank was set up just as the Covid-19 lockdown was announced to make sure there was help for those who were going to need it.

Now as the UK enters its seventh week of restrictions, organisers have thanked those who have made the charitable effort possible.

Andy Keir, who helps out with the foodbank, said: “We formed out of the assumed need for support there was going to be during the coronavirus lockdown.

“We had a huge response to be met, but we have managed to give consistent support to those who need it.

“Last week we had around 75 parcels handed out and the week before we had 95.

“None of us knew what to expect, but it doesn’t surprise us there is a need for this in the area.

“The numbers have come down a little, but we are anticipating another increase as businesses will possibly reassess their employment levels once the lockdown is slowly lifted.

“That might have an effect on people’s employment status which could lead to an increase in demand for our services.”

Seven collection points have been set up at Love Your Planet, Broughty Ferry News on King Street, the Clydesdale Bank on Gray Street and the Co-ops in Claypotts, Barnhill, Monifieth and Panmurefield.

A JustGiving page has also been set up, and already almost £10,000 has been donated to the foodbank.

Andy added: “All this would not be possible for the fact we have a small army of people giving up their time to pack bags, do deliveries, buy food, call people on the referrals list, organise all the helpers and stocktake the food.

“There is a huge network of jobs and we have got people donating food around the local area.

“We have also managed to get access to some grants over the last couple of weeks which is great.

“People’s goodwill seems to be carrying on throughout the lockdown, and we are receiving lots of messages of support which is great.”