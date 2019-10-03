New Zealand woman launches appeal to trace Dundee relatives

A granddaoughter has launched an appeal to help trace her long-lost Dundee relatives – all the way from New Zealand.

Hilary Hanton, 23, is desperate to trace the family of her gran Ella McFarlane, who emigrated from the Lochee area with her husband Tom in 1959.

Speaking to the Tele, Hilary said: “Grandad had been in New Zealand before and then after he did his two years in The Black Watch he wanted to move there permanently with Ella.

© Supplied

“They moved over here when she was just 22 with their six-week-old baby called Tom in tow.”

The couple eventually settled in Christchurch, which is on the south island of the country.

Hilary said: “From what I know life was good. Grandad worked as a bricklayer and then later became a golf pro.

“They had two children called Tom and Eric.”

Hilary is now hopeful she can help Ella – who is now 83 and has dementia – track down her surviving relatives in the City of Discovery and reunite them once more.

She said: “From the Facebook post that was shared, I found out that she lived at 4 Dryburgh Crescent and that a few people knew the McFarlane family when they lived there.

© Google

“I would love to track down her siblings and I believe Wilma, Billy and James are still alive and living in Dundee.

She added: “If anyone has old photos of nan and the family, they would be great to see.

“It would be so interesting. I’m just so disappointed that I didn’t ask these questions when she was her old self.”

Hilary is hopeful the appeal will be successful and will help her to trace lost relatives

She said: “Any cousins that I may have, or family that was close to nan, I’d love to meet. It would be great to have a reunion.”

Hilary said that despite her grandparents having lived in New Zealand for almost 60 years, Ella and Tom have never forgotten their Dundee roots

© Supplied

She added: “From the sound of it they loved the place and were very proud of where they came from.

“Growing up I used to spend every Friday with them and I have such fond memories of their house and Scottish tartan everywhere.”