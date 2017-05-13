A man has travelled halfway around the world in a bid to reunite his best friend’s ashes with his family.

Danny Mitchell made the journey from New Zealand to Scotland after making a promise to Robert Neal Galloway that his remains would be interred in his native Dundee.

Both Danny and Robert were ex-pats, with Robert having left Dundee aged just 14 to join the Merchant Navy, and then joining the Royal Navy during the Second World War.

Before his death in September 2005, Robert had told Danny he wanted his ashes returned to his home city.

Twelve years on, Danny has finally managed to make the trip.

He now has two-and-a-half weeks to find Robert’s relatives before he returns to New Zealand, and has asked the Tele and the local community to help track them down.

Danny, 73, who is originally from Glasgow, said: “Robert was a good friend for 20 years.

“He always said, ‘When I die, I want you to take my ashes back to Dundee’.

“He even joked he wanted them scattered in the bushes at the Swannie Ponds, which he had told me about.

“I’ve been in New Zealand for 40 years now.

“Robert and I met and got on well, and being Scottish we stuck together.

“The authorities contacted me when he died — I guess I was his closest friend.

“I’ve had the ashes for 12 years and finally arranged to come back to Scotland. I’m here to fulfil an old guy’s dreams, essentially.

“Robert — or Jock as I called him — had a brother called Alec and a sister-in-law called Jean.

“They came over and visited a couple of times and were really lovely people.

“It would be good to track them down, or maybe kids if they have them, but I don’t know what family he has left over here. There may be none, or there may be some nieces and nephews or cousins in Dundee.

“If anyone recognises those names they should get in touch.”

Danny, a former textiles engineer, and Robert both settled in Onehunga — a suburb of Auckland.

Robert had sailed across the world in two stints with the Merchant Navy — fighting in the Second World War in between — before settling in the port town.

Danny, who is currently staying with his brother in Drumchapel, added: “I leave again at the end of the month so I want to get up to Dundee and scatter the ashes before then.

“Robert was born in 1925 and left Dundee in 1939 — he lied about his age to join the Royal Navy.

“I know that’s a long time ago but Dundee isn’t that big a place so I’m hoping someone will see this and be able to help me track down some of his family.”

Danny urged anyone who is able to help him in his search to contact the Tele on 01382 575 513.