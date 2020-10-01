The upsurge in cycling brought on by the lockdown has spread to the younger generation in Dundee.

Organisers of a new youth cycling camp in Dundee have revealed the event filled up in less than two hours, with around 30 people on the waiting list.

Organisers say demand was “crazy” for the free Bike Camp aimed at teaching eight to 14-year-olds bike skills and maintenance, while giving them access to bicycles.

The camp will be run by Fairfield Community Sports Hub and Leisure and Culture Dundee, in partnership with Ancrum Outdoor Centre which has agreed to provide the bikes.

A taster session takes place on Monday, at Drumgeith Sports Pavilion, after which volunteers from the sports hub will be trained to run a more permanent bike club.

John Cairney, project officer at Fairfield Community Sports Hub, said: “The interest was unbelievable.

“We only have 10 spaces because of Covid-19 restrictions that’s all we are allowed to take, but we’ve already got about 25 to 30 on the waiting list.

“It’s something youths are interested in. They all have bikes around here so we wanted to tap into that and offer them something to do together as a group, while improving their road safety and bike maintenance skills.”

John and others at the facility will complete a bike assistance course before planning how to take the club forward.

Ancrum Outdoor Centre has agreed to loan bikes for the club on an ongoing basis.

Alison McKenzie, hub officer for Leisure and Culture Dundee, said: “We carried out a consultation with hub members during lockdown to see what their interests were and cycling rated highly.

“We wanted to see if that interest filtered through in practice so organised this as a test and the demand was definitely there – we filled the spaces in around an hour and a half and started a waiting list.

“If the interest continues and the feedback after this session is good, we will continue with training volunteers and looking at ways to implement a club in the future.”