New York: The young and trendy make Arlo SoHo the place to be

It can be said that big cities with millions of people squashed together can feel the loneliest of places.

New York, with glitz and glamour oozing from multiple pores like smoke rising up from the ground into the brisk Manhattan air, is no exception.

At Arlo SoHo, the atmosphere is very different. This is a hotel for the young, trendy and sociable to embrace connectivity and vibrancy.

The 325 guest rooms are designed with efficiency in mind, making the 150-square-foot

rooms feel spacious and welcoming.

But the main focus is on making the communal areas welcoming and inclusive to put to bed any notion of loneliness in the big city.

The hotel’s public spaces are perfect for intimate meetings or large scale gatherings with friends and family, and are home to daily activities and programming for guests and locals.

Arlo SoHo also has three distinct food and beverage venues: Harold’s, A.R.T. (Arlo Roof Top) and A.L.B. (Arlo Lobby Bar).

Harold’s serves seasonal American cuisine in a welcoming, comfortable atmosphere, while A.R.T. is a year-round rooftop bar and will open its expansive patio for the summer season on May 1.

Launched this month, A.L.B. is the hotel’s newly reimagined cocktail lounge which takes guests on a journey through New York City with a carefully crafted drinks menu that mimics the

quintessential subway stops throughout the city.

Guests can experience a taste of New York City’s different neighbourhoods – Downtown, Midtown, Uptown and, of course, SoHo, while enjoying the bar’s new street art exhibit curated by Pop International Galleries.

Similarly, executive chef Carsten Johansen of Arlo SoHo’s restaurant Harold’s has created a

menu of bar food evocative of the city’s diverse neighbourhoods.

Guests can enjoy dishes such as Potato Latkes with Crème Fraiche inspired by the Kosher Delis of the East Village on the Downtown menu; pay homage to Little Italy with Agnolotti Bolognese when tasting from the SoHo section; and celebrate the city’s eclectic street vendors of Midtown with Lamb Kabobs.

The space is set up to maximise socialising, with multiple seating arrangements and a flexible,

contemporary design that features warm wood finishes to the bar contrasted by high ceilings

and exposed lighting for an industrial edge.

Whether for locals stopping by or travelling guests who happen to sit next to each other at the bar, the setting is perfect to spend an hour or an evening.

While there is plenty to do in the hotel, its location at the intersection of SoHo, TriBeCa and the West Village provides guests with convenient access to some of Manhattan’s best dining, shopping and architecture.

Arlo SoHo,

231 Hudson Street,

New York,

NY 10013,

USA

