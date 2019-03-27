New York: The Knickerbocker is proof that Times Square can do five-star serenity

New York’s world-famous Times Square is known for its transience, with people from all corners of the earth converging and then dispersing, before another wave of newcomers arrive for a temporary stay.

This cyclical conveyor belt of visitors helps make this part of Midtown New York internationally renowned for its vibrancy and energy.

Amid all this movement it is hard to believe that there would sit a five-star hotel combining luxury and seclusion but, despite its address of 6 Times Square, New York NY 10036, The Knickerbocker pulls it off.

Considered the first luxury hotel atop Times Square, The Knickerbocker sits on a den of rich history.

John Jacob Astor IV’s stunning 1906 Beaux arts landmark building once played host to the likes of Rockefeller and Fitzgerald along with tenor Enrico Caruso, American playwright George Cohan, artist Maxfield Parrish, and iconic political bigwigs, actresses, oil tycoons and sports figures.

Originally built by John Jacob Astor IV, and rumoured to be the place where the first Martini was ordered, today The Knickerbocker has been reimagined as a contemporary haven of serenity.

The Knickerbocker’s 330 guest rooms, including 27 Junior Suites, 3 tribute Suites — Cohan, Martini and Parrish — and the expansive Caruso Suite offer the perfect respite from the high-octane energy of Times Square.

All accommodation boasts a sleek and contemporary style with bespoke furnishings, lavish marble bathrooms, incredible city views and cutting-edge technologies.

Guests also enjoy an in-room dining menu by Charlie Palmer and access to the hotel’s state-of-the-art fitness studio and wellness programs.

Inside the rooms and suites, guests will find bespoke furnishings, Samsung touchpads, complimentary Wi-Fi, an exclusive Ted Gibson bath line, and Sterns & Foster® beds piled high with crisp SFERRA® linens, plush throws and Ploh® down pillows.

Outside of the rooms, guests will find every aspect of the property to be designed as an extension of life at home. The New York City experts offer their influence and knowledge to provide VIP experiences for everything the city has to offer, from fashion to fitness, shopping to sightseeing, entertaining to eating.

For those who want to stay closer to home, The Knickerbocker offers an array of onsite culinary offerings and experiences.

Master chef Charlie Palmer delivers market-driven dishes at Charlie Palmer at the Knick while guests can visit the rooftop bar, St. Cloud. Here, progressive cocktails and seasonally focused small plates are served in Waterford Crystal to guests lounging in plush corner Sky Pods.

Commanding an enviable address in the heart of Manhattan and edging the glow of Times Square and the calm of Bryant Park, the property is conveniently located mere blocks from some of the world’s most revered cultural landmarks – Broadway, The Metropolitan Opera, MoMa, and Fifth Avenue and Central Park.

Since the iconic space was reborn, the hotel has been the recipient of the travel industry’s most prestigious awards including Travel + Leisure’s Top 100 Hotels in the World and #5 Best City Hotels in the Continental US and Condé Nast Traveler’s Top Hotels in New York City.

The Knickerbocker is proof that Times Square can do five-star serenity as well as non-stop movement.

