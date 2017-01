Hardy souls braved the freezing conditions to take part in the annual Broughty Ferry New Year Dook.

Over 100 participants took the plunge at the harbour yesterday afternoon.

They were watched by thousands who were not so brave, with crowds stretching as far back as Castle Green.

Participants aged between eight and 78 took part.

The event started at 11am with local pipers providing entertainment before the dook at 3pm.

