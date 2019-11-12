New Year organisers pull plug on Squeeze at Dundee Hogmanay event

Dundee’s first Hogmanay party in almost 20 years has been cut back from two nights to just one after disappointing ticket sales.

A scheduled performance on December 30 by rock group Squeeze has been cancelled, along with a planned VIP experience at the Italian Grill in City Square planned for the same day.

Jill Gibson, from event organisers GMC Ventures, said the focus would now shift to the main Hogmanay event.

Jill said: “If the ticket sales kept going the way they were going we would lose a serious amount of money.

“The Hogmanay sales are going fantastically. We’re delighted by the interest in Hogmanay and with the sales to date. There’s also been huge interest in the family activities during the day, with 1,400 free tickets reserved already and lots of news of what’s on offer being unveiled later this month.

“However, with the real buzz around Hogmanay rather than the Monday evening, we’ve decided that’s where our efforts should lie.”

Kyle Falconer is set to headline the event on Hogmanay with Eddi Reader, rock pipe band Gleadhraich and Sinderins also to perform.

Jill added: “As a not for profit event and the first one we as a company have organised, we’re ambitious yet realistic.

“This was never about making money and all about giving Dundee a Hogmanay to remember so this decision allows us to concentrate on that key date, with something for everyone.

“We also want to maximise any money raised for our chosen charities by minimising losses on the event as a whole. We’re encouraging everyone to get involved, and support the event, allowing Dundee to see the year out in style. Naturally, we are sorry to disappoint those who had bought tickets for Squeeze but would hope that, by making this decision now, they can make alternative plans and perhaps consider coming along on Hogmanay instead.”

Profits from the event will be split between Dundee Women’s Aid, Art Angel and Wellbeing Works.

Anyone who has purchased ticket’s for Monday December 30 event, or a two-day ticket, will have their money refunded. Tickets can also be transferred to the Hogmanay event with a refund of the difference.

For more information visit https://dundeehogmanay.com.