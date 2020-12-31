A physiotherapist who worked at Roxburghe House for 30 years has received an MBE in the New Year Honours list for her services to end of life care.

Rosemary Brewster, who retired in March 2020, dedicated her career to improving the quality of life of palliative patients in Tayside. She helped them to become more mobile and self-manage their symptoms.

Rosemary had qualified as a physiotherapist in 1976, starting her career at Basingstoke Hospital in Hampshire. She then moved back home to Scotland in 1981 where she began working in Bridge of Earn, before moving to Perth Royal Infirmary.

She left the health board in 1983 to start a family and returned to NHS Tayside in 1990 to work with the palliative care team at Roxburghe House.

Rosemary said: “I was very surprised when I got the news that I was to receive a MBE. I was delighted and touched that so many of my former colleagues nominated me.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at NHS Tayside. Caring for my patients was the best part of my job and I felt very privileged to be part of their journey. It really was rewarding work.”

Chairwoman of NHS Tayside, Lorna Birse-Stewart, said: “I would like to congratulate Rosemary on being awarded this well deserved honour.

“Rosemary dedicated her career to supporting and caring for all of her patients. We are very proud of everything she has accomplished and this is a wonderful way to mark the beginning of a long and happy retirement.”