New weekly food larder opens up in Fintry Parish Church

A Dundee church has opened a food larder to provide extra support to those in need during a “tough time”.

The larder, at Fintry Parish Church, will operate every Thursday between 11am and 1pm.

Community worker Ross Clark has spent the past few months working alongside a number of agencies in an effort to provide practical support to those living in the local area during lockdown.

Ross said: “This new larder is a fantastic way of us being able to serve our local community at a tough time for many people.

“We’re really excited that we can show the love of God in a practical way to families who just need that extra bit of support at the moment.”

The food larder is free and welcomes people to come along and choose what food and other essentials they would like.

There is no need to be referred to the project.

Visitors are asked to bring their own bag and wear a mask, as full social distancing protocols will be in place.

With the help of Dundee City Council, workers from the congregation have spent lockdown delivering food boxes to those living in the north-east of the city.

In total, the church has delivered 806 food boxes, with families noting that the service has been “timely, incredible and lifesaving”.

They’ve also helped to deliver more than 2,400 lunches, as well as comics and other items, including “boredom bags,” to local children.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Ross Clark on 07828 833199 or Colin Brough on 01382 458629 or by getting in touch via the church’s Facebook page.