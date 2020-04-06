New website and phone number launched to help isolated and vulnerable Angus residents during Covid-19 pandemic

A new website and phone number has been launched to help any isolated and vulnerable Angus residents get the support they need amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff from the council are working with partners from across Angus and Tayside to form a new team, the Humanitarian Assistance Angus Response Team (HAART), which will help vulnerable residents and community groups access their local community hub.

The HAART’s immediate focus will be those who live in Angus who have been told to self-isolate for a recommended period of 12 weeks, as well as older people and those affected financially.

Margo Williamson, Angus Council Chief Executive said: “Thank you to all of our partners who have worked tirelessly to help vulnerable people across our county.

“We always knew that people were at the heart of Angus and our message is loud and clear – please do not struggle alone, our new service is here to help and will build on the fantastic effort already in place through Voluntary Action Angus and the many volunteers who have now signed up to offer assistance.

“To ensure the safety of our residents, our volunteers will always carry ID and will not turn up unannounced.”

Gary Malone, Chief Officer of Voluntary Action Angus (VAA), who will be co-ordinating the volunteers across the county said: “Along with our partners, we’ve been working on building our volunteer capacity over the last few weeks, from individuals and new groups who are keen to help, to linking with more long-standing resilience groups in our communities.

“Our volunteers are validated, supported and already helping those in isolation. This is true partnership working and we want people to know we are here to help and we’re proud to be part of an Angus that actively cares.”

People should visit www.taysidecares.co.uk first to register for this support but people who are unable to access the internet can use the telephone number, 03452 777 778, which will link you directly to a dedicated team of skilled people who can help individuals confidentially with the supply of food, necessities and other vital assistance.

The phone lines are open Monday – Friday, 10am until 8pm. They will also operate on Saturday’s and Sunday’s from 10am until 2pm.

The volunteers are also trained in self-protection measures and if you wish to participate for your local community, the team would like to hear from you. They can be contacted on www.voluntaryactionangus.org.uk/coronavirus