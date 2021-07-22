Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

New waterfront photography exhibition is a celebration of Dundee residents

By Emma O'Neill
July 22, 2021, 6:47 pm
Dundee waterfront photography project
A new Dundee waterfront photography exhibition celebrates a local art project. Supplied

A celebration of Dundee residents has gone on show at the city’s waterfront.

A series of photographs showcasing artworks created by the people of Menzieshill now appears on hoardings along the riverside.

The summer exhibition is the brainchild of Glasgow photographer Eoin Carey, who hopes it will stand as a deserving monument to the Menzieshill community.

Dundee waterfront art project
Members from the community were invited to take part in the project. Eoin Carey

Eoin captured the area’s outdoor art project, set up by the Bethany Christian Church in April, in a bid to bring people together after the Covid lockdown.

The aim was to ease people back into gathering through art following months of isolation.

The trust held a number of outdoor classes, all led by professional artists including textile expert Rhona Jack, photographer Ciara Menzies and street artist C. Gul.

This was followed by an open-air exhibition.

Celebration of Menziehill

And as the group created its eye-catching installations around Menzieshill, Eoin moved in with his camera.

His intention was to capture the “strength and beauty” he saw within the community.

He said: “Menzieshill is the first part of Dundee you see as you approach from the South West, before anything else of the city is visible.

Eoin Carey photography project
Glasgow photographer Eoin Carey captured images for the project. Eoin Carey

“It sits high over the surrounding neighbourhoods, almost above the clouds.

“It’s strange that an area of such altitude and such importance would not be commemorated with a monument.

“Any community that develops and dwells at height, in permanent view of the rest of the city, is deserved of a monument. I hope these images act in that way.”

His exhibition is part of a new initiative known as Sharing Not Hoarding, which shares works of art on the city’s hoarding.

Art project
The Menzieshill community were brought together with the project. Eoin Carey

The project was launched in 2015 as part of the Dundee Commons Festival.

Dundee film maker Nathan Brake has also created a documentary about the art project.

It will be screened to a local audience at the Menzieshill Parish Church. After this, it will be streamed on the Bethany Christian Trust YouTube on August 26th.