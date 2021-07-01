New walk through Covid testing centre opens in Dundee

A new walk-through Covid-19 testing centre has opened in Dundee.

The centre is located at South Road Park Car Park in Menzieshill.

Pedestrians can now gain quick entry from the street to get tested for Covid-19.

Any PCR tests on the site must be booked in advance on the NHS website or by calling 119. However, walk-in lateral flow tests are available without appointment.

Lateral flow kits are available at the majority of local walk-in or drive-through test sites from 3.30pm each day. Tests can also be ordered online or by calling 119.

Maree Todd, Scotland’s minister for public health, said: “This walk through testing centre in Menzieshill, Dundee is the 52nd site across Scotland, providing testing options for people with and without coronavirus symptoms.

“As restrictions ease, testing is more important than ever to help protect people around you, and the progress we’ve made so far.

“Rapid lateral flow testing is already helping us to find cases that might otherwise have been missed, as around one in three people with Covid-19 do not show symptoms.”

Regular testing

The Scottish Government is pushing for regular testing as cases soar once again. More than 80% of current cases are among those aged 44 and under.

“You should still get tested even if you have been vaccinated,” said Ms Todd.

“While the latest evidence suggests vaccines provide a high level of protection against the effects of Covid-19, they don’t yet provide a guarantee that you can’t still get the virus or pass it on to others.

“The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring people can easily access a test no matter where they are in the country.

“We will continue to work with the UK Government and local partners to improve access to testing.”

People should only book a PCR test if they have symptoms, or have been instructed to do so by a clinician or NHS contact tracer.

Symptoms include a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or a loss or change to their sense of smell or taste.

Throughout Scotland, there are now eight drive-through sites, 52 walk-through sites, and 42 mobile units.

The Menzieshill testing centre opens as Tayside Covid hospital numbers nearly doubled overnight.