New walk-in Covid-19 testing site announced – here’s where you can find your nearest facility

A drop-in community testing site for people who do not have symptoms of Covid-19 will now operate every Sunday from a Carnoustie car park.
The mobile testing van will be at its new location at Carnoustie High School from Sunday, May 16.
The new Sunday drop-in facility is in addition to a raft of other mobile testing locations now available across Tayside, Angus, Perth and Kinross.
The testing sites operate on a walk-in basis with no appointment necessary, however, to make the process quicker bookings can be made in advance by pre-registering details by phoning 119.
Find your nearest site
Others include:
Dundee 10am until 4pm
Monday: Menzieshill Community Centre
Tuesday: Kirkton Community Centre
Wednesday: Finmill Community Centre, Fintry
Thursday: Douglas Sports Centre
Friday: Dundee International Sports Centre
Saturday: Olympia Outdoor Parking, East Whale Lane
Sunday: Forthill Primary School, Broughty Ferry
Angus 10.30am until 4pm
Monday: Arbroath – Stanley Street Car Park
Tuesday: Monifieth – Riverview Car Park (football pitches)
Wednesday: Brechin – Maisondieu West Car Park
Thursday: Forfar – East Greens Car Park
Friday: Kirriemuir – Reform Street Car Park
Saturday: Montrose – Baltic Street Car Park
Sunday: Carnoustie High School Car Park
Perth & Kinross 10am until 4pm
Monday: Area Offices/Library, Pitlochry
Tuesday: Aberfeldy Community Fire Station
Wednesday: Atholl Street Car Park, Dunkeld
Thursday: Davie Park, Blairgowrie
Friday: Red House Hotel Car Park, Coupar Angus
Friday: Auchterarder Fire Station
Saturday: Kinross Fire Station
Sunday: Perth Community Fire Station
Tayside residents who don’t have any of the three coronavirus symptoms – a new continuous cough, temperature, loss or change in sense of taste or smell – are being encouraged to get tested at the sites.
The mobile testing units are operated with strict hygiene measures in place while staff are on site to support people through the testing process which involves self-administering a swab test.
Quick and easy testing
Testing is quick and easy with results communicated to people by text message 24 to 48 hours after the test.
Anyone who receives a positive PCR test result will be asked to self-isolate
Dedicated support is available to anyone who needs to self-isolate, including food packages and financial support.
Further advice and information on what support is available for people who need to self-isolate is available from www.nhsinform.scot or