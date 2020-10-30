New visiting restrictions introduced at three hospitals in Dundee as city moves into tier three

Visiting is to be suspended at a number of hospitals in Dundee, following the announcement that the city is to be placed under level three lockdown restrictions.

The new visiting rules, which will come into effect on Monday, will see visiting suspended at all wards in Royal Victoria Hospital and the Kingsway Care Centre, as well as at the Carseview Centre.

Changes will also be made to maternity services visiting arrangements.

Pregnant women may identify one designated visitor to accompany them to scans and antenatal appointments and one designated visitor/birth partner to accompany them in labour.

They may also identify one designated visitor to visit on the postnatal ward. No children should be brought to appointments, labour or postnatal areas.

In neonatal units, baby’s mother and one other nominated visitor will be allowed

Visiting restrictions were introduced in wards in Ninewells Hospital, Perth Royal Infirmary and some parts of Stracathro on October 26.

Visiting in these areas can continue in specific circumstances, for example for patients receiving end-of-life care.

Anyone with a question about visiting should contact the senior charge nurse in the ward to discuss their individual situation.

The public can continue to visit Tayside Children’s Hospital and at community hospitals.

NHS Tayside’s Director of Nursing and Midwifery, Claire Pearce, said: “We understand that suspending visiting will impact on families and patients and we know that not being able to visit family members whilst they are in hospital is distressing for many people.

“However it is vital that we keep our patients, staff and the public safe. We hope everyone understands that we have made this difficult decision for these reasons.

“We will continue to offer virtual visiting for patients using telephones, tablets and laptops to allow people to keep in touch with their loved ones.”