A new trial has been fixed for a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-partner.

Mirwas Yosuf, 50, allegedly shouted, swore and made threats towards her at the car park of Ancrum Road Primary School on June 26.

Yosuf, of Edinburgh, appeared for an intermediate diet before Sheriff Derek Reekie where he continued to plead not guilty.

A new trial and intermediate diet was fixed for January next year.