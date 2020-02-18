Dundee pair accused of neglecting and starving child have new trial date fixed

A couple charged with neglecting and starving a child for almost 18 months have had a new trial fixed.

Gemma Freedman and Harlie Webster, both 22, are accused of wilfully neglecting the child at two addresses in Dundee between June 21 2017 and November 2 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

They are charged with repeatedly failing to attend pre-arranged medical appointments, administer prescribed medication and provide the child with adequate nourishment and clothing.

The pair, both of Fintry, allegedly failed to supervise the child whereby the youngster sustained numerous injuries.

A new trial was fixed for June by Sheriff Alison McKay.