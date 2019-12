A sheriff has fixed a new trial for a man accused of communicating indecently with a child.

Ian Roche, of Craig Road, Tayport, is accused of sending sexual communications to a child he believed was over 13 in which he asked for pictures of sexual acts and attempted to communicate indecently between January 30-April 12 this year.

The 41-year-old, who denies the allegations, had a new trial fixed for March by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown. A pre-trial hearing will take place in the same month.