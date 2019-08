A man accused of gambling more than £2,000 with a stolen bank card has had his trial adjourned due to difficulties in tracking down witnesses.

Damian Skrzesiewicz, of Dallfield Court, is accused of a number of thefts committed between February 16-17, including allegedly using a stolen card to spend £2,168 on gambling website Heart Games.

Sheriff Thomas Hughes fixed a new trial date for December 4, with an intermediate diet on November 14. Skrzesiewicz had his bail continued.